Kalshi Promo Code AMNY: Get $10 Bonus for Chiefs vs. Eagles Super Bowl

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

Looking for a way to get in on the Super Bowl action? Check out the Kalshi promo code AMNY for a $10 on the Chiefs vs. Eagles— and yes, it’s available in all 50 states.

Since it’s federally regulated by the Commodity Futures Exchange Commission (CFTC), Kalshi’s prediction market, which includes sports and pretty much anything else you can think of, is accessible everywhere in the U.S.

This means sports bettors in states like California and Texas can make real-money predictions and legally trade Super Bowl contracts on the Eagles and Chiefs.



If you aren’t familiar with prediction markets, you might be wondering what all this “trade” and contract” lingo is about. We’ll explain more below as we tell you everything you need to know to get started with the Kalshi promo code.

Kalshi Promo Code Details for Super Bowl

Kalshi Promo Code : AMNY — Just Click Here Link

Kalshi Bonus Offer : $10 Sign-up Bonus

Availability : All 50 states in the U.S.

Terms and Conditions : New users must be 18+ and U.S. residents; you will receive the bonus after trading 100 contracts

Deposit Methods : Direct deposit via bank account, Apple Pay, debit cards, crypto (USDC), and wire transfers

Trading on Kalshi is simple. In the case of the Chiefs vs. Super Bowl, the platform is basically a stock market for sports.



Each team is priced between 1¢ and 99¢, and users buy binary YES or NO contracts on whether the team will win.

For example, the Chiefs are currently priced at 53¢ and the Eagles are 48¢. These prices easily convert to implied probabilities, meaning the market gives the Chiefs 53¢ of winning the game and the Eagles 48¢.

Each contract pays out $1.00. So if you purchase 100 contracts, it will cost you $53 and the potential winnings will be $100 ($1 per contract). This pricing does not include Kalshi’s fees, which you can avoid by setting a limit order. If you are locking in your bet instantly, the fees will look like this.



Benefits of Trading on Kalshi



Lower fees

Kalshi’s fees are lower than the vigorish you encounter on sportsbooks, and you can avoid them entirely by setting limit orders (being a market maker).



No fixed odds

Prices fluctuate based on supply and demand and will be live throughout the game.

Flexibility to exit early

Sell contracts mid-event to lock in profits or cut losses. If the Eagles start strong, their contract price could rise, allowing you to sell before the game ends, at much fairer odds than you’ll find on sportsbooks.



Diverse Markets

Beyond sports, trade on elections, Oscars winners, weather forecasts, or even Costco hot dog prices.

Regulatory Distinction

Kalshi is regulated as a financial exchange (CFTC), bypassing state gambling laws. This makes it legal nationwide.

More Ways to Use the Kalshi Promo Code

In addition to predicting the Chiefs vs. Eagles, you can also trade on other events related to the Super Bowl, including commercials and the halftime show.

More than $300,000 has been traded on what songs Kendrick Lamar will play during his halftime performance, and another $2.5 million has been exchanged as users speculate which companies will run Super Bowl commercials.



There are also fresh new markets allowing you to predict how many people will watch the game compared to the 2024 and 2024 Super Bowls and which celebrities will be in attendance.

Cick here to get started with the Kalshi promo code AMNY.

REUTERS/Brian Snyder/File Photo