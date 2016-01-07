Kari Bazemore, 41, arrested for slashing: NYPD

The 24-year-old victim was given stitches at Bellevue.

Police tape at an undated crime scene. Photo Credit: Corcoran Group

A man was arrested for randomly slashing a woman’s face in Chelsea, police said.

Kari Bazemore, 41, allegedly slashed the left side of the victim’s face at about 5:50 a.m. on Wednesday on W. 23rd Street, near Seventh Avenue, according to authorities. Surveillance footage captured the assault.

The 24-year-old woman was treated at Bellevue Hospital and given stitches. Police officials said she did not know the assailant.

A good Samaritan walking near St. Patrick’s Cathedral at about 6 p.m. Wednesday then recognized the suspect from the footage that was released to the media.

He called 911 and began to follow Bazemore, then flagged two mounted police officers on horseback.

The cops called the local Midtown North stationhouse for assistance, and that precinct took Bazemore into custody, according to the NYPD.

He faces charges of felony assault and criminal possession of a weapon.

Police officials said the suspect has been arrested more than twenty times, going back to 1998. His criminal record has been sealed.