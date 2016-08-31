Karina Vetrano case: NYPD releases sketch of possible witness

The man was seen leaving Spring Creek Park around the same time Karina Vetrano was killed, police said.

The NYPD released a sketch Wednesday of a man they hope will provide information on the murder of Karina Vetrano, the Queens jogger whose body was found earlier this month.

Police said the man was seen leaving Spring Creek Park in Howard Beach, Queens, around the time Vetrano was killed on Aug. 2, but he is not a suspect.

The sketch was compiled based on the recollections of a utility worker at the north end of the park who said he was startled by the man as he left the park along a path near the Belt Parkway, Chief of Detectives Bob Boyce said at a press conference in Brooklyn on Wednesday.

Boyce said the man is likely between 35 and 45 years old and around 5 foot 10 inches, and he was last seen wearing a red T-shirt.

The day before the release of the sketch, police said the DNA profile of Vetrano’s killer was complete. There were no matches in the state and nationwide databases, Boyce said.

Boyce also made clear that a jogger who Vetrano’s father said he saw in the park often was not a suspect.

The police are offering a reward of $35,000 and Vetrano’s family has raised $200,000 for anyone with information about the murder.