LATEST PAPER
52° Good Afternoon
52° Good Afternoon
News

Karina Vetrano's family weeps in court as murder trial begins 

Chanel Lewis of Brooklyn is accused of strangling and raping the Howard Beach jogger in August 2016.

Cathy Vetrano, center, arrives at Supreme Court in

Cathy Vetrano, center, arrives at Supreme Court in Queens for opening arguments in the trial of Chanel Lewis, who is accused of killing her daughter Karina, on Monday. Photo Credit: Charles Eckert

By Anthony M. DeStefano anthony.destefano@newsday.com
Print

The mother and sister of slain Howard Beach jogger Karina Vetrano sobbed quietly and sometimes gasped on Monday as a Queens prosecutor detailed how her alleged attacker strangled and raped her in August of 2016. 

Assistant District Attorney Brad Leventhal described the killing of Karina Vetrano, 30, during opening argument in the case against Chanel Lewis, 22, of Brooklyn, who is on trial on murder and sexual charges.

As Leventhal described how Vetrano was allegedly pummeled, choked and sexually assaulted by Lewis as she ran in Spring Creek Park, the details became too overwhelming for her mother Catherine and sister Tana.

Catherine Vetrano sobbed into her left hand and quaked as Leventhal described the way her daughter’s tooth was knocked loose and her sports bra and running shorts pulled off in the attack.  Her daughter Tana also sobbed and held a tissue to her face.

“The evidence in this case is overwhelming,"  Leventhal told the jury of seven women and five men. He said prosecutors will prove their case through DNA evidence found in Vetrano's body, Lewis’s confession and other forensic findings.

Police and prosecutors contend that Lewis had a chance encounter with Vetrano as she ran and attacked her in rage because of problems he was having at home.

Vetrano’s father, Phil, found her during a massive search of the park and gave “a loud bellowing scream, a wailing cry” when  he came across the broken body of his daughter, Leventhal said. Phil Vetrano is expected to testify at the trial before Queen State Supreme Judge Michael Aloise.

Leventhal’s opening statement took almost two hours. The defense is scheduled to give its opening later Monday afternoon.

By Anthony M. DeStefano anthony.destefano@newsday.com

Anthony M. DeStefano has been a reporter for Newsday since 1986 and covers law enforcement, criminal justice and legal affairs from its New York City offices.

News photos & videos

More than 5,600 rabbis and global communal leaders Rabbis honor victims of shooting at annual gathering
A marathon runner hugs a person dressed in Scenes from the NYC Marathon
Thousands of costumed characters march up Sixth Ave See spooktacular photos from the Village Halloween Parade
On Halloween, several magicians gathered at Harry Houdini's Spooky tradition draws magicians to Houdini's NYC home
The L train shutdown will impact hundreds of Everything to know about the looming L train shutdown
Candytopia will make you feel like you're in The Wonka-esque Candytopia is sticking around though January