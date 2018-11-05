News Karina Vetrano's family weeps in court as murder trial begins Chanel Lewis of Brooklyn is accused of strangling and raping the Howard Beach jogger in August 2016. Cathy Vetrano, center, arrives at Supreme Court in Queens for opening arguments in the trial of Chanel Lewis, who is accused of killing her daughter Karina, on Monday. Photo Credit: Charles Eckert By Anthony M. DeStefano anthony.destefano@newsday.com November 5, 2018 2:47 PM Print Share fbShare Tweet gShare Email The mother and sister of slain Howard Beach jogger Karina Vetrano sobbed quietly and sometimes gasped on Monday as a Queens prosecutor detailed how her alleged attacker strangled and raped her in August of 2016. Assistant District Attorney Brad Leventhal described the killing of Karina Vetrano, 30, during opening argument in the case against Chanel Lewis, 22, of Brooklyn, who is on trial on murder and sexual charges. As Leventhal described how Vetrano was allegedly pummeled, choked and sexually assaulted by Lewis as she ran in Spring Creek Park, the details became too overwhelming for her mother Catherine and sister Tana. Catherine Vetrano sobbed into her left hand and quaked as Leventhal described the way her daughter’s tooth was knocked loose and her sports bra and running shorts pulled off in the attack. Her daughter Tana also sobbed and held a tissue to her face. “The evidence in this case is overwhelming," Leventhal told the jury of seven women and five men. He said prosecutors will prove their case through DNA evidence found in Vetrano's body, Lewis’s confession and other forensic findings. Police and prosecutors contend that Lewis had a chance encounter with Vetrano as she ran and attacked her in rage because of problems he was having at home. Vetrano’s father, Phil, found her during a massive search of the park and gave “a loud bellowing scream, a wailing cry” when he came across the broken body of his daughter, Leventhal said. Phil Vetrano is expected to testify at the trial before Queen State Supreme Judge Michael Aloise. Leventhal’s opening statement took almost two hours. The defense is scheduled to give its opening later Monday afternoon. By Anthony M. DeStefano anthony.destefano@newsday.com Anthony M. DeStefano has been a reporter for Newsday since 1986 and covers law enforcement, criminal justice and legal affairs from its New York City offices. Share on Facebook Share on Twitter More on this topic Judge rejects internet searches as evidence in Vetrano trialThe prosecution argued the searches prove a sexual motive in the attack. Accused Vetrano killer's phone may reveal motive: DAChanel Lewis's phone shows possible evidence of web searches about forceable rape: DA Karina Vetrano's memory lives on with secret garden"Sometimes it seems like it happened yesterday," Philip Vetrano said. DNA evidence, confession in Vetrano case admissible: JudgeDefense lawyers failed to convince a judge that a 2016 police stop was improper. Comments Comments section is temporarily on hold. Here’s why.