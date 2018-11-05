The mother and sister of slain Howard Beach jogger Karina Vetrano sobbed quietly and sometimes gasped on Monday as a Queens prosecutor detailed how her alleged attacker strangled and raped her in August of 2016.

Assistant District Attorney Brad Leventhal described the killing of Karina Vetrano, 30, during opening argument in the case against Chanel Lewis, 22, of Brooklyn, who is on trial on murder and sexual charges.

As Leventhal described how Vetrano was allegedly pummeled, choked and sexually assaulted by Lewis as she ran in Spring Creek Park, the details became too overwhelming for her mother Catherine and sister Tana.

Catherine Vetrano sobbed into her left hand and quaked as Leventhal described the way her daughter’s tooth was knocked loose and her sports bra and running shorts pulled off in the attack. Her daughter Tana also sobbed and held a tissue to her face.

“The evidence in this case is overwhelming," Leventhal told the jury of seven women and five men. He said prosecutors will prove their case through DNA evidence found in Vetrano's body, Lewis’s confession and other forensic findings.

Police and prosecutors contend that Lewis had a chance encounter with Vetrano as she ran and attacked her in rage because of problems he was having at home.

Vetrano’s father, Phil, found her during a massive search of the park and gave “a loud bellowing scream, a wailing cry” when he came across the broken body of his daughter, Leventhal said. Phil Vetrano is expected to testify at the trial before Queen State Supreme Judge Michael Aloise.

Eat it. Drink it. Do it. Tackle the city, with our help. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Leventhal’s opening statement took almost two hours. The defense is scheduled to give its opening later Monday afternoon.