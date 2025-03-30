Who is Kaz Daughtry? Meet the city’s new deputy mayor for public safety 

Kaz Daughtry, the Adams administration’s new deputy mayor for public safety, says he is bringing lofty goals to an expanded portfolio of city agencies that now fall under his purview.

A controversial figure in his previous role in the NYPD and often critiqued by those in and out of the department, amNewYork is looking to uncover what Daughtry has planned for the Big Apple.



In a sit-down, tell-all interview with amNewYork inside his Lower Manhattan office, Daughtry showed off some memorable, meaningful moments from his life. He recalled the meeting, pointing to a photograph of himself with President Joe Biden.

“He was very nice,” Daughtry said of the 46th president. A photograph of Daughtry and President Barack Obama hung next to this. The freshly minted deputy mayor reflected on these high-profile meetings, coming to terms with where he is now and where he came from.

Frank on LeFrak

Growing up in Queens’ LeFrak City during the 1990s, he explained that he wanted to be a cop to help clean up his neighborhood. Nestled in Corona, the apartment complex, at the time, was overrun with gang members and drug dealers. His mother would send him on errands and he would be forced to confront the seedy deals taking place in broad daylight.

Daughtry said he feared that, as he got older, they would come after him and entice him into a life of crime.

“I saw that at a very young age, probably nine or 10 years old, and I was always concerned that eventually these guys are gonna try to come and approach me. And I didn’t like that, so that’s why I told my mom, and then she’s like, we gotta find something for you to do. I told her about the NYPD explorer program,” Daughtry recalled. “When I put that explorer outfit on, I was like, wow, this is what I really want to do.”

Although he said other kids would tease him for his uniform, he had a dream he would come back to LeFrak City and stop the drug peddlers and clean up the needles that were left scattered around the area. In 2006, he graduated from the police academy, and then in 2011, he became a detective — a moment he remembers well and a start to making that dream a reality.

“When I finally saw my name on that order for the promotion, that’s when it hit me — wow, I’ve made it,” Daughtry said. “I’m like, this is great. A detective, like, I’m done. I thought I would never get another promotion in this agency again.”

But he would get many more promotions—eventually being named assistant commissioner and then deputy commissioner.

He made a name for himself, introducing drones to the NYPD in a major way for both responding to crimes and monitoring large-scale events like protests. The drones are also being utilized to address medical emergencies by dropping Narcan or devices used to aid those washed away by waves at beaches.

The criticisms

As fast as Daughtry rose through the ranks, the criticisms came just as quickly. Some within the department felt as though he was being promoted too fast, that he didn’t have enough time on the job to merit the long shadow he cast over police brass, and that he only had the power because of who he knew, not what he did.

Daughtry countered these critics by charging that those judging him do not know him. He told amNewYork that he has worked hard over the years and that the naysayers don’t see the late nights and early mornings.

“The people that criticize me the most are retired because anybody that knows me will know that I give 100 and not just 10% but probably 150%. I’m constantly dedicated. I put my heart and soul into what I do,” Daughtry said. “After speaking with them, I get messages from folks saying, like, wow, I didn’t expect him to be like that. He actually is a nice guy.”

It isn’t just those associated with the NYPD who levy criticisms of Daughtry, a mentee of disgraced former Chief of Department Jeffery Maddrey, an outspoken advocate on social media, and hand-picked by Mayor Eric Adams.

Most recently, the New York Daily News published an article reporting that Daughtry was granted a waiver that allows him to live in Long Island despite the deputy mayor role requiring city residency.

Daughtry told amNewYork that he has yet to apply for a waiver and still has several months to do so. Still, he hit back, saying he feels as though the attacks are not a result of his actions but instead because people are putting him alongside others.

“The journalists, the people that criticize me just because I’m associated with the mayor. I mean, I’ve done nothing to these people, and I know that in this role I’m going to be critiqued a lot, but just my mere association with the mayor of the city, I feel like they’re attacking me also. They go attacking the people that surround him,” Daughtry said. “Just look at what I have done for this city. Made over 500 arrests, made 85 gun arrests. Literally spent from sun up to sun down in this city, and this is what you do to me?”

Death threats and plans for public safety

During the interview, Daughtry revealed that he has faced far more than mere criticism during his ever-expanding role. The cop turned deputy mayor said he has also received threats of violence to himself and his family. This, he said, is a result of rapidly becoming a public figure on the protest scene and for promoting the evolution of drones.

“They have put my address up on the internet, they put up the car I was driving, they called my phone and told me I’m next. I’m still a cop at heart, I am kind of used to it,” Daughtry said.

He asserts that the threats only spur him onward to make a meaningful impact in his new role. One of his first major goals is to expand and ensure communication between the departments of Correction, Fire, Probation, Parks, Sanitation, Health, Homeless Services, Environmental Protection, Citywide Administrative Services, and more.

“I want to make sure that all these public safety agencies are communicating with each other. For a perfect example, this morning, I was on a call with the MTA. If an MTA officer stops a person from jumping a train turnstile when they run their name for a warrant, they don’t have access to go into the NYPD database to see if we are looking for that person. So, just imagine how many times somebody gets stopped by the MTA police where they can’t use that information. So, I want to make sure that when I speak with the MTA that we get working on sharing data when it comes to arrest warrants and so on and so forth,” Daughtry said.

The NYPD has been touting major decreases in crime over the last year, which Daughtry says he wants to build upon. He explained that he wants the public to feel safe, not just be safe. This came with a promise of several upcoming announcements, including more efforts with drones.

Drone guy

Daughtry says he has a great deal planned for 2025. However, as it is also an election year, it is possible that there will be a new mayor in 2026, leaving Daughtry about eight months to make his mark. He points out he is not thinking that far ahead, maintaining his focus on the position in front of him.

He admits he has come a long way since he was a little boy in LeFrak City, witnessing drug deals and trying on his explorer outfit for the first time. With all his accomplishments, his criticisms, and his future plans, amNewYork asked Daughtry to consider how he will be remembered in years to come.

He said he hopes he will be remembered for the work he has done alongside police brass in helping drive down crime, but he also knows he will forever be “the drone guy.”

“I also want to be known as the drone guy, because when I walk out the street, people go: ‘Oh, that’s the drone guy. There is the drone guy right there; he is always talking about drones,’” Daughtry said.