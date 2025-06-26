Kel Mitchell and Bucket Listers to bring ‘Kel’s Burger Fest’ to Brooklyn this summer

If your nostalgia brain hits you with “Welcome to Good Burger, home of the Good Burger, can I take your order?”, this is for you.

Actor Kel Mitchell is teaming up with Bucket Listers to host Kel’s Burger Fest, a brand new food festival devoted to, as the name suggests, burgers. The one-day only event will take over BK Backyard Bar in Williamsburg on Aug. 30 with a lineup of food, games, nostalgia and plenty of surprises.

“This is more than a food festival—it’s a full-on burger bonanza,” said Mitchell. “We’re bringing the energy, the flavor, and the fun together for a truly unforgettable day. Whether you grew up watching my shows or just love a good burger, this is the fest is for you. Can I take your order?”

“Kel has become a dear friend since I collaborated with him back in 2019 on his Good Burger pop-up restaurant in Los Angeles. We’re beyond thrilled to bring this new experience to life with him, there was no better dude to create a nostalgia fueled food summit with,” said Bucket Listers President of Experiences Derek Berry.

Those who attend Kel’s Burger Fest can expect an array of New York’s finest burgers served up alongside patties from across the country, from smashburgers to vegan stacks to unique Instagrammable bites. Guests will be able to enjoy a lineup of live DJ sets, a 90s dance battle, Finish That Song and on-stage Trivia. The event will also feature an arcade game lounge, a vintage flea market, carnival games, rides, and an Orange Soda Fountain (who loves orange soda?) and a chugging contest.

Early Bird tickets start at $25 and will be available exclusively through Bucket Listers. Join the waitlist at bucketlisters.com and be the first to receive notification of tickets going on sale.

For full event details and updates, follow along on Instagram at @bucketlisters, @KelsBurgerFest, and @iamkelmitchell.

Details

What: Kel’s Burger Fest

Where: BK Backyard Bar, 151 Banker St., Brooklyn

When: Saturday, Aug. 30

Price: Early bird tickets start at $25, waitlist is now open