Kelly Gordon killed in cab crash; Boston College student was 22

Kelly Gordon, a Boston College student, was killed late Thursday on the Upper East Side when she was struck by two separate cabs while crossing the street, the NYPD said.

According to police, Gordon, 22, had been crossing York Avenue at East 84th St. from east to west around 11:30 p.m. when she was struck by a cab traveling south on York. She was then struck by a second cab heading north in the opposite lane.

The Boston College senior was taken to New York-Presbyterian Hospital, where she was pronounced dead on arrival. Police said no arrests have been made, and there is an investigation underway.

Gordon, a native of Brielle, New Jersey, was visiting New York with her sister to look for jobs, according to a letter to students from Boston College vice president for student affairs Barb Jones. A senior at the Carroll School of Management, Gordon majored in marketing and finance, according to her LinkedIn page. Jones described Gordon as a “popular student,” and Jones said all weekend masses would be held in Gordon’s name.