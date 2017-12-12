Ten women have come forward to accuse high-profile restaurateur Ken Friedman of sexual harassment and assault, according to a report published Tuesday by The New York Times.

Friedman, who launched five restaurants in New York City, including the internationally renowned The Spotted Pig, as well as several others in Los Angeles and San Francisco, has been accused of behavior including groping and demanding sex and nude photographs from women employed at his restaurants, the Times found.

Others told the paper that employees had to endure groping and catcalling from his friends who visited his restaurants, including Mario Batali, who stepped down from his own businesses earlier this week amid sexual harassment allegations.

Employees told the Times they also were forced to serve at parties involving public sex and that The Spotted Pig’s VIP, club-like space on the third floor is known among insiders as the “rape room” — part of what was described as an emotionally scarring, volatile work environment.

“We had to brace ourselves every time Ken arrived,” Natalie Saibel told the Times, describing her experience as a Spotted Pig server when she was groped by Friedman in the dining area of the restaurant. “When he wasn’t coming on to us, he was screaming at us.”

Friedman, in a statement published by the Times, said that the lines blurred between his personal and professional lives and described his own behavior “at times as abrasive, rude and frankly wrong.”

“My personal and professional life was intertwined with our restaurants and our staff,” Friedman said. “I own my behavior which can accurately be described at times as abrasive, rude and frankly wrong. The women who work at our restaurants are among the best in the business, and putting any of them in humiliating situations is unjustifiable. Some incidents were not as described, but context and content are not today’s discussion. I apologize now publicly for my actions.”

Friedman opened The Spotted Pig in 2004 with Michelin-star chef April Bloomfield. Since, the West Village gastropub has become a late-night hangout for celebrities. He is reportedly taking a leave of absence from his company.