Kevin Darden, suspect in NYC subway push death, arrested and charged with murder, police say

Police have arrested and charged a Bronx man in the death of a 61-year-old man who was pushed into the …

Police have arrested and charged a Bronx man in the death of a 61-year-old man who was pushed into the path of an oncoming Bronx train over the weekend.

Kevin Darden, 34, is believed to be the man seen leaving the East 167th Street station moments after Wai Kuen Kwok was shoved off the platform.

He was charged with second-degree murder, police said early Wednesday.

Darden also is believed to have attacked a 51-year-old man at the West 4th Street station earlier this month.

Darden could not be reached for comment Tuesday.

Sunday, Kwok was standing with his wife about 8:45 a.m. when he was pushed into the path of a southbound D train, police said.

Shortly after, the NYPD released surveillance video from near the train station of a person of interest walking away from the station, getting off a bus and walking into a store. The man, believed to be Darden, was dressed in a black jacket, dark colored jeans and white sneakers.

Police do not think that Darden and Kwok, who are both from the Bronx, knew each other.

It’s still not clear why Kwok was pushed to his death.

Investigators suspect Darden also shoved a man to the ground Nov. 6 about 5:30 p.m. in the West Village, injuring the man’s hand and back, police said. The victim, who was not identified, was treated at NYU Langone Medical Center.