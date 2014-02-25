LATEST PAPER
42° Good Evening
42° Good Evening
News

Keys to warming up the workplace this winter

With winter’s cold sticking around, some New Yorkers

With winter’s cold sticking around, some New Yorkers are having a tough time staying motivated at work. Photo Credit: iStock

By HEATHER SENISON
Print

With winter’s cold sticking around, some New Yorkers are having a tough time staying motivated at work, while afflicted with classic cases of seasonal depression.

“If you’re not bringing sunshine to the office because you’re not getting sunshine yourself, you can be even more exhausted at the office,” said Karen Elizaga, a Manhattan-based executive career coach and author of “Find Your Sweet Spot: A Guide to Personal and Professional Excellence.”

So what can you do?

First of all, clean up your desk, Elizaga said: “The clutter takes away your focus.”
While you’re at it, sanitize your keyboard, mouse, phone and anything else your hands frequently touch.

“Since these winter months are the prime time for getting sick with a cold or flu, keep wipes and hand sanitizer nearby,” she recommended.

In addition, bring lunches that are packed with energizing fresh fruits and veggies, and even throw in a vitamin pack, to keep your immune system boosted. And even if it is freezing out, get outside and away from your desk for a little while each day.

“Take a lunch break; don’t work right through the day,” Elizaga said. “Studies show that being sedentary can offset all the work you do at the gym.”

While you’re at your desk, “listen to inspiring music,” she added.

Piera Palazzolo of Dale Carnegie Training, an employment resource center with an office in Manhattan, said “cold weather or bad weather makes you lethargic because it’s harder to get to work, it’s harder to connect with people. There are missed meetings.”

She suggested taking advantage of online platforms such as Skype, which allow meetings to be conducted remotely.

And, since people are less inclined to brave the cold for lunch hour, Palazzolo advised using winter workdays as bonding time in the office.

“It is a great time to engage with your employers,” she said.

“Invite someone to have lunch with you in your kitchenette or your work cafeteria — get to know your co-workers a little better that way.”

By HEATHER SENISON

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

News photos & videos

Kathy Wylde, president and chief executive of the ‘Sad day’: Business group leader on Amazon’s NYC pullout
The Hudson Bar will celebrate by offering half-price Where to celebrate National Margarita Day
On Wednesday, Mayor Bill de Blasio and Corey Public officials offer condolences in the death of Det. Brian Simonsen
Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar announced her presidential bid Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar enters 2020 presidential race
Skyler, a 2-year-old Papillon from New York, stretches Meet some of the competitors at the Westminster Dog Show
The New York Aquarium moved five endangered Atlantic Five endangered Atlantic sturgeon now on exhibit at NY Aquarium