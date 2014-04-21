Keyshawn Johnson arrested for domestic incident

Johnson was charged with misdemeanor domestic battery and released on bail.

Former Jets wide receiver Keyshawn Johnson was arrested early Monday for an alleged domestic dispute with his ex-girlfriend at her Calabasas, Calif., home, said Sgt. Chad Watters of the Malibu/Lost Hills Sheriff’s Station.

Police responded to the home on Alcase Drive at about 12:45 a.m., Watters said. Johnson was charged with misdemeanor domestic battery and released on $20,000 bail at about 9:15 a.m., Watters said.

The details surrounding the incident were not immediately available.

Johnson, who is originally from Los Angeles and played college football for the University of Southern California, was the no. 1 overall pick by the Jets in 1996. . He played for the Jets for four years.

He worked in the NFL for 11 years and last played for the Carolina Panthers in 2006.

Johnson, an analyst for ESPN, appeared on “Dancing with the Stars” last year.A request for comment from Johnson’s representative was not returned.