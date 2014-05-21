Kids accused of spiking a teacher’s bottle with rat poison released to parents

Police say the matter has been referred to family court.

Two students who allegedly gave their fourth-grade teacher rat poison were picked up by police Wednesday and sent home the same day, police said.

The 9 and 12-year old students, whose names were not released, allegedly spiked a fourth-grade teacher’s water bottle at their Brooklyn school on Monday.

The incident was reported Tuesday by a mother of another child, who apparently witnessed the alleged event at P.S. 315 in Flatbush, police said.

The boys allegedly poisoned the water during school hours. They have been charged with attempted assault, reckless endangerment and criminal possession of a weapon, police said.

Police said the matter has been referred to family court.

The teacher, who’s name was not released, is recovering at home, said Department of Education Spokeswoman Marge Feinberg.