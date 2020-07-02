The best summer day camps for kids in New York amid COVID-19

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

BY JENNA FANELLI

If you want your child to have a fun, memorable, inspiring summer, day camp is the perfect place for them. With activities ranging from sports to aquatics to team-building exercises to the arts, there’s something for everyone. These summer day camps will be operating cautiously this year and taking measures to keep families, campers and staff safe, so take a look and see which camp experience would be best for your child to have an awesome summer that they’ll talk about long after the season ends!

New York City

Advantage Camps – Hell’s Kitchen and Roosevelt Island

Summer has officially started, and after months of staying indoors, kids are wanting to get outside for some safe fun. At Advantage Camps, kids are able to engage in summer activities on the court while practicing rigorous safety measures. Whether they are beginners or want to improve their skills, Advantage Camps offers a variety of programs for every skill level with locations on the West Side at Manhattan Plaza Racquet Club or East Side at Roosevelt Island Racquet Club. Sign up for their Advantage Day Camp (ages 5-14), Advantage Junior Tennis Camp (ages 7-17), and Advantage QuickStart Tennis Camp (ages 5-8).

Price: Starting at $405 for a single week

Learn More: advantagecamps.net

Kids In Sports – UES

This is a specialized sports program for children ages 2.5 to 6 years. Choose from a selection of camps based on what works for your child. Indoor camp consists of activities including Baseball, Football, Soccer, Basketball, Floor Hockey, and Volleyball, arts and crafts, story-time, and more.

Price: Camp can be pro-rated for a minimum of 3 days per week at the daily rate of $145/day.

Kids In The Game – UES, East Village, and Park Slope

The team at Kids In The Game aims to provide a new perspective on sports culture that exceeds pure athletics and introduces both creativity and character building. The summer camps offer fun and multidimensional programming for campers, including activities such as swimming, creative and performing arts, outdoor adventure, field trips, themed days, and of course, sports.

Price: Starting at $525

Learn More: kidsinthegame.com

SKATEYOGI – Park Slope

SKATEYOGI offers weekly skateboarding camps during the summer for campers ages 6 to 13. You can register for 1 week or multiple weeks and choose different locations, depending on your level of interest.

Price: Starting at $625/week

Learn More: skateyogi.com

Steve and Kate’s Camp – UES

Welcoming campers ages 4 to 12, this camp encourages campers to choose their own activities as frequently as possible. Children will be placed in groups, and each group will have their own indoor space that functions as a mini-camp in terms of activities, which will allow campers the opportunity to immerse themselves into activities that are of interest to them and/or try new activities with their group. Campers and staff will have time to be outdoors as a group, but with a distance of at least 6 feet from any other group. Outdoor activities will include free play, workshops, and shows—social distancing included. We’ll also have Specials to add some spice, like mini golf or laser tag, as long as they can be sanitized between groups.

Price: Day pass, $110

Learn More: steveandkatescamp.com

New York Region

Amadeus Conservatory – Chappaqua, New York

An outdoor camp will be held Mondays through Fridays for kids who are interested in the arts. Amadeus Conservatory is holding three social distancing camps where kids can play instruments, learn how to create and record group songs, and can bring their ideas to life with an artistic project.

Price: Starting from $375

Learn More: amadeusconservatory.com

Breezemont Day Camp – Armonk, New York

This program is built around eight periods a day. Each camper participates in instructional swim, recreational swim, at least two land sports, and two specialties: Specialties offered on site are numerous and could be a fine art, such as ceramics, arts and crafts, jewelry making, or an outdoor activity, such as fishing, wilderness, or a nature activity. All campers are provided with a delicious healthy lunch in the middle of the day, and a morning and afternoon snack before they go home, and each program is specifically designed for campers in a certain age group. There is a Junior Camp for children ages three and four and entering kindergarten, Upper Camp for children entering grades one through three, and Varsity Camp for children entering grades four through eight.

Price: Enrollment is currently closed

Camp Hillard – Westchester, New York

Impeccably maintained and constantly improved, Camp Hillard offers a complete program that uniquely combines spirit, tradition, and fun with first class modern facilities. The quality of Camp Hillard counselors, variety of activities and small groups are the keys to happy and enthusiastic campers. Over the years, the camp has developed a total program which is carefully planned so that campers have the full benefit of outstanding swimming and sports instruction, balanced with high-quality creative and performing arts, fun specialty activities, as well as exciting special events.

Price: Submit information request here for detailed pricing

Learn More: camphillard.com

Camp Nabby – Mohegan Lake, New York

For ages 3 to 15, this camp prides itself on being all about the kids. Activities vary based on age groups, and range from soccer, hockey and other ball skills for preschoolers to nature, art and music courses for the Juniors, to intensive athletic activities for the Seniors, to the Leader In Training Program for ages 14 and 15.

Price: Starting at $1100 for 2 weeks of Pre-K partial days and $1500 for 2 weeks of Pre-K full days.

Learn More: campnabby.com

Camp Pinebrook – Westchester, New York

At this camp, children ages 3 to 8 will make new friends, create lasting bonds, and have fun in a nurturing community infused with Jewish values.

Price: 5-week program starts at $5100

Learn More: camppinebrook.com

Camp Ramaquois – Pomona, New York

For campers ages 3 to 15, this camp experience is designed to be age-appropriate for every camper. Each year, new activities and options are added. Staff run a traditional camp program with a blend of athletic and non-athletic activities. As campers get older, they have more opportunities to customize their camp experience by choosing one elective period per day.

Price: Begins at $650/week

Learn More: campramaquois.com

Deerkill Day Camp – Rockland, New York

This camp builds a community where everybody contributes to the spirit of camp, explore, build lasting friendships, and have a ton of fun. This program is built for children of all ages, and the counselors provide an environment that encourages children to attempt new things to learn – to develop. They know that self-esteem and self-confidence are gained through individual growth rather than competition. There are special trips and events, athletic activities, different club choices, and specialty activities like arts and crafts, archery, dance, and more.

Price: 2-week program for campers entering Pre-K starts at $2,200/ enter zip code and age category to find specific rates

Learn More: deerkilldaycamp.com

Gate Hill Day Camp – Rockland, New York

For kids ages 3 to 14, Gate Hill offers sports, swim, arts and other exciting activities — go-karting, zip-lining, rock-climbing and more! Also, a daily hot lunch special served family style is complemented by a full salad bar, sandwich, bagel, pasta, rice, yogurt and fresh fruit options every day. Allergy and other camper considerations receive individual attention to ensure every camper can look forward to a satisfying meal with their friends.

Price: Submit information request Submit information request here for detailed pricing

Katonah Art Center – Mt. Kisco, New York

For first to fifth graders, the Virtual Kids Camp is a great alternative to full-day summer-long programs. Camps are one-week sessions with half-day, full-day and extended-day options. Some options for classes are coding, drawing, painting, and even jewelry-making! Teens in grades six through twelve can take classes in digital design, pottery, oil painting, and other creative courses.

Price: Half-Day $285; Full-Day $570 (week of July 4: Half-Day $208 / Full-Day $416)

Learn More: katonahartcenter.com

Kiwi Country Day Camp – Carmel, New York

Activities range from outdoor activities and athletic programs, performing arts, cooking, ceramics, woodworking and many more. Campers age four to entering grade ten are welcome.

Price: Starting at $3,300 for 4-week Pre-k program

Mohawk Day Camp – White Plains, New York

Every day at Mohawk Day Camp affords a fresh mix of creative and performing arts, sports, adventure, water fun and swimming, and interactive play for campers from Pre-K to eighth grade. Led by encouraging counselors and activity specialists, small groups of campers engage in age-appropriate activities that help develop social skills and self-esteem while having fun! Mohawk Day Camp is committed to expertly staffing each of the specialty areas to ensure safety and structure. At the end of the day, campers go home feeling confident, capable and excited to return the next day. Activities include animal care, archery, high ropes, gardening and much more.

Price: Starting at $4,300

Learn More: campmohawk.com

Mount Tom – New Rochelle, New York

Mount Tom is a premier, traditional summer day camp and a leader in early childhood programs. We are the closest private, suburban day camp to New York City and are conveniently located to all areas of lower Westchester. Since 1955, THE MOUNT TOM DIFFERENCE has been helping children learn life skills and make new friends in an environment where the emphasis is on personal growth and fun for campers ages 3 to 15! Teachers and coaches help campers learn and enhance social, athletic and cultural skills every minute of every day. The pools, fields and courts provide the perfect space for campers to participate in over 50 developmentally appropriate, fun-filled activities.

Price: Starting at $1,800

Learn More: mounttomdaycamp.com

Purchase Day Camp – Purchase, New York

At any camp, the staff make the program! At Purchase Day Camp, teachers lead every group, and children are the number one priority! From getting to know them personally, to making sure that every day at camp is fun, active, exciting and positive. Ranging from ages 3 years to campers in grades 9 and 10, activity categories include nature and science, music, arts, crafts, cooking, zumbaerobics, swimming, computers and more.

Price: Starting at $1,950 for 2 weeks of half days for Pre-K

Learn More: purchasedaycamp.com

Summer Trails – Granite Springs, New York

The Summer Trails Traditional Day Camp Program for children ages 3 to 14 is the definition of fun. The staff continues to create new opportunities for our campers to engage in sport, have fun with friends, expand their limits, learn about sportsmanship, and experience camp to its fullest. The private 20 acre facility boasts a wildlife-filled lake, two heated swimming pools, nature trails, spacious ball fields, as well as athletic and creative arts facilities. Since 1974 Summer Trails Day Camp & Baseball Camp has offered quality programming facilitated by committed staff that teach, inspire, entertain, and create lifelong memories and friendships within a flexible program designed to meet each individual family’s needs.

Price: Starting at $1,050 for 2 weeks for half days for campers entering Pre-K and Kindergarten

Learn More: summertrailsdaycamp.com

YWCA Camp Combe – Westchester, New York For ages four and five, the Mini Camp program is carefully designed to blend the structure and support of a traditional

pre-school setting with the wonderful world of summer camp. Activities include swimming, nature education, arts and crafts, free play, music, drama and games. For rising grades one through eight, Big Camp is a traditional day camp program that has one overriding objective – FUN. During these one – week sessions, campers, grouped in huddles of the same gender and age, hike, make crafts, explore nature, sing, swim, and play games of all sorts. Kids in grades three through eight can also choose from camps such as Media Arts, Culinary Camp, Summer Science, Minecraft and Lego Robotics.

Price: Mini Camp starts at $388/one week and Big Camp starts at $418/one week (both include swimming lessons)