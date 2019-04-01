LATEST PAPER
Woman killed by train at 59th Street station in Brooklyn

Police said the commuter went onto the tracks to try and retrieve a cellphone when she was struck.

Commuters on the R train from the 36th Street station in Brooklyn, where passengers were initially rerouted after a fatal incident at the 59th Street station. Photo Credit: Polly Higgins

By Alison Fox
A woman was struck and killed by a train in Brooklyn on Monday when she went down onto the tracks to try and retrieve her cellphone, police said.

The woman, in her 30s or 40s, was trying to get the cellphone at the 59th Street R station at about 8:15 a.m. when she was hit.

The N and R trains were resuming regular service while bypassing the 59th St. station as of 9:45 a.m. The MTA tweeted that commuters could expect extensive delays on the D, N and R trains while the NYPD continued its investigation into the woman's death.

Alison covers law enforcement and breaking news. She previously worked at The Wall Street Journal, and has a master's degree from Northwestern University and bachelor's from the University of Wisconsin at Madison.

