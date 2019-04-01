Woman killed by train at 59th Street station in Brooklyn

A woman was struck and killed by a train in Brooklyn on Monday when she went down onto the tracks to try and retrieve her cellphone, police said.

The woman, in her 30s or 40s, was trying to get the cellphone at the 59th Street R station at about 8:15 a.m. when she was hit.

The N and R trains were resuming regular service while bypassing the 59th St. station as of 9:45 a.m. The MTA tweeted that commuters could expect extensive delays on the D, N and R trains while the NYPD continued its investigation into the woman's death.