Kim Kardashian voices support for Bruce Jenner

Love her or hate her, I think we can all agree that Kim Kardashian has shown real class when it comes to her stepdad Bruce Jenner.

Yesterday, Kardashian, 34, spoke to Matt Lauer on the “Today” show to voice her support for Jenner, 65.

“Bruce is the most honest ? just, he has the biggest heart,” Kardashian said. “And I’m really happy for him that he is living his life the way he wants to live it, and that he has found inner peace and just pure happiness. I think as long as he is happy and he wants to live his life, however he wants to live it, that just makes me happy, and I support him 100 percent.”

Kardashian also touched on how she and her family are adjusting.

“I think there is still an adjustment, and there’s family therapy,” Kardashian admitted. “We’re really close… we all really support him. Is it a hard adjustment? Yes .It’s an adjustment on how to deal with it. It’s a daily process. I think that everything takes time.”

We’re really happy to see Kardashian speaking so supportively of Jenner.