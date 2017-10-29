Police are questioning a Kips Bay man in connection with the death of a woman believed to be his girlfriend, police and sources say.

A 38-year-old woman was found dead by a delivery man who tried to drop off a package in her East 28th Street apartment on Sunday around 9:30 a.m, police and sources say.

The woman had trauma to her head and was pronounced dead at the scene, authorities said. Police are withholding her name, pending family notification.

A man in his 30s, who was present at the apartment, is believed to be her boyfriend who lived with the victim, sources said. He was taken into custody for questioning.

The investigation is ongoing, but the death likely will be classified as a homicide, sources said.