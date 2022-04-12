Knicks host jersey redesign auction for charity

The New York Knicks are hosting a charity auction to benefit underprivileged children in the Five Boroughs by auctioning off one-of-a-kind jerseys — but each with unique twists.

The jerseys, which are available to bid on until ​​April 15, have all been reimagined by local artists with ties to New York City, with the uniforms serving as a canvas for street art-like paintings that will be sure to turn heads while walking down the city’s streets.

Proceeds from the event, which comes in partnership with the website building company Squarespace, will benefit the Garden of Dreams Foundation, which will facilitate money towards charities like Children’s Aid, the enCourage Kids Foundation, Harlem Dowling — each of which aim to improve the lives of the Big Apple’s youth.

Some jerseys feature stitched-on patches or sewing that makes the uniform into a skirt, while others simply feature artwork depicting New York City landmarks and icons — such as Walt “Clyde” Frazier or Fat Joe.

To check out and bid on the jerseys, head to www.Knicks.com/Squarespace.