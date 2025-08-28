The MTA announced its subway, commuter railway and bus service schedule for the Labor Day weekend starting on Friday, Aug. 29, through Labor Day on Monday, Sept. 1.

Citywide subways and buses will run on a regular weekend schedule, but on Labor Day Monday, they will run on a Sunday schedule. However, the MTA said there will be planned subway changes throughout the weekend.

The Long Island Rail Road (LIRR) will run on a Saturday schedule on Sunday. On Monday, the LIRR will operate on a weekend/holiday schedule with Montauk Branch trains running on a Sunday schedule.

The 11:36 a.m. and 1:46 and 4:17 p.m. trains from Montauk to Penn Station, the 6:21 p.m. train from Montauk to Penn Station, and the 3:25 p.m. train from Southampton to Jamaica, usually scheduled to run Sundays, will instead run on Monday along with other added service from the Hamptons and Montauk. This is in addition to regular Montauk Branch service.

On Tuesday, the 7:17 a.m. train from Montauk to Hunterspoint Avenue, which usually runs on summer Mondays, is instead scheduled to run on Tuesday for commuters returning to NYC after the holiday weekend.

Metro-North will have service adjustments on both the East and West of Hudson Lines for the Labor Day weekend. Extra early getaway trains will be available. More information is online.

Commuters can find out more about planned service changes at mta.info.