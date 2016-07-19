LaGuardia Airport parking lots to reach capacity by midweek through Labor Day, Port Authority says

Travelers are urged to use ground transportation that doesn’t require parking at the airport.

Parking at LaGuardia Airport this summer is going to be difficult due to ongoing construction, the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey warned in a statement released on Monday, July 18, 2016. Photo Credit: Chris Ware

If you’re flying out of LaGuardia Airport this summer, you might want to consider finding a ride to drop you off.

The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey is warning travelers that the airport’s parking lots are expected to reach capacity as early as Tuesday and remain that way until late on Thursday of each week.

The agency said lots are expected to be full from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Tuesdays and Wednesdays as well as from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Thursdays.

The congestion, according to the Port Authority, is due to ongoing construction projects and is expected to last through Labor Day weekend.

LaGuardia Airport is currently undergoing a major $4 billion renovation project.

