A fetus was found on an American Airlines airplane at LaGuardia Airport Tuesday morning, a spokeswoman for the city’s medical examiner said.

“The OCME can confirm we’re investigating what we believe to be a human fetus found deceased on an airplane. We will release cause and manner of death upon determination,” Aja Worthy-Davis, the OCME executive director for public affairs, said in a statement.

The fetus was found on American Airlines Flight 1942, the airline confirmed. The plan had arrived at LaGuardia Monday from Charlotte, North Carolina.

“As we continue to learn more about this tragic and sensitive situation, we are actively cooperating with law enforcement in its investigation,” American Airlines said in a statement.

The fetus was found in the bathroom of the plane by a cleaning crew, according to published reports.

The Queens District Attorney’s office said it is investigating.