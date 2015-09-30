Lamar Atell, Bronx teen, charged in attempted rape of 27-year-old woman, police say

An NYPD patrol car is seen in this undated photo. Photo Credit: FLICKR/tenaciousm

A Bronx teen who choked a 27-year-old woman during an attempted rape this summer has been arrested, authorities said.

Police charged 15-year-old Lamar Atell on Tuesday with first-degree attempted rape in connection with the Aug. 24 incident.

Authorities say the teen followed the victim to the fourth-floor landing of her Andrews Avenue home at around 11:30 a.m., then choked her and kissed her on the lips. He then allegedly touched her body and pulled her hair during a struggle before fleeing.

The victim refused medical attention at the scene, police said.