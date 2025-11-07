City Comptroller Brad Lander (right) says he is ‘seriously considering’ challenging U.S. Rep. Dan Goldman (right) in next year’s midterm elections.

Outgoing city Comptroller and one-time mayoral candidate Brad Lander confirmed to amNewYork on Friday that he is “very seriously considering” running for the Manhattan and Brooklyn Congressional seat currently held by U.S. Rep. Dan Goldman.

The progressive Lander — an ally of democratic socialist Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani — validated for the first time speculation that he would challenge Goldman, after first telling Crain’s and Politico at the Somos conference in Puerto Rico on Thursday night.

“Yes, I am seriously considering it,” Lander said in a message to amNewYork.

When asked about Lander’s comments, Goldman spokesperson Simone Kanter responded: “Haven’t thought much about it, but let me know when he makes up his mind.”

“Dan is laser focused on winning back the house and preventing Trump from militarizing New York, not on fighting with other Democrats,” he added.

Goldman has served in the House since 2023 after winning a crowded Democratic primary for a newly redrawn Congressional District 10 in 2022. The district includes Lower Manhattan neighborhoods such as Tribeca and Chinatown, as well as a swath of northwest Brooklyn, including Sunset Park and Park Slope. Lander lives in Park Slope, and Goldman lives in Tribeca.

While Goldman has been a fierce critic of President Trump, especially his immigration crackdown, the Congress member is at odds with more progressive Democrats over his staunch support for Israel. In the wake of Mamdani’s victory over former Gov. Andrew Cuomo, progressives see Goldman as vulnerable to a challenge from his left.

Goldman did not endorse Mamdani in the primary. He did, however, congratulate the mayor-elect in a Tuesday night statement, saying, “I look forward to working with him to improve the lives of all New Yorkers.”

Some experts had thought Lander might be in line for a post with the incoming Mamdani administration because the two had cross-endorsed each other in the ranked-choice Democratic primary — a move that proved crucial toward helping Mamdani win the nomination.

The pair have publicly remained strongly supportive of one another. Lander held several campaign events with Mamdani during the general election and attended his Election Night party.

The outgoing comptroller may not be the only one looking to take on Goldman.

Left-leaning City Council Member Alexa Avilés, whose council district overlaps with CD 10, is also potentially eyeing a run, according to City & State. Avilés did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Redistricting wrinkle?

One potential wrinkle in next year’s 10th Congressional District race could be the outcome of a lawsuit filed by voters in Brooklyn and Staten Island seeking to change the boundaries of neighboring Congressional District 11. That district, which covers southern Brooklyn neighborhoods and all of Staten Island, is held by Nicole Malliotakis, the only Republican member of the New York City congressional delegation.

The lawsuit argues that the city’s only Republican district disenfranchises Black and Latino voters. If a judge agrees, the 11th District lines could be redrawn to include more areas outside of Staten Island.

After the case was filed, Goldman issued a statement indicating that he will run for Congress “in my home district,” adding that, “If Staten Island is drawn into my district, then I will be ready to step up and take the fight for democracy and a Democratic House majority to Nicole Malliotakis’ doorstep.”