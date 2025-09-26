Lanzhou 1915 Hand-Pulled Noodles and Dumplings: the perfect hidden gem in Manhattan for National Dumpling Day

Dumpling lovers, today is National Dumpling Day. We have the perfect spot to enjoy the festivities, so call your friends and get ready for great food!

Lanzhou 1915 Hand-Pulled Noodles and Dumplings offers a diverse selection of handcrafted dumplings and signature hand-pulled noodles. From pork to shrimp to vegetables or combinations of any two, Lanzhou is a dumpling lover’s dream. Each dumpling is sealed with care and love, a detail I witnessed while watching the dough being filled in the kitchen. The pork and chive dumplings are a standout, and the pan-fried dumplings are close behind. Their in-house chili oil brings all the flavors together, making every bite memorable.

Since opening in January 2024, owner Zong Li has pursued a mission: “We want to bring the noodles and flavors of our hometown to New York, allowing more people to experience the tradition of our 1915 Lanzhou handmade noodles.” After immigrating from China, Li set out to honor her grandparents, who ran a noodle shop in China where these recipes began. She emphasizes two core values: pride—”providing our customers with the best quality and taste”—and responsibility—”serving our customers with authentic, genuine food.”

Their noodles are a centerpiece, hand-pulled fresh before your eyes, with choices ranging from ultra-thin to extra-wide in six different widths. Li’s favorite is the Lanzhou beef noodles, featuring a clear, deeply flavorful broth simmered 6 to 8 hours daily with over 30 medicinal herbs and beef bones.

For a bold option, try the spicy oil spill noodles: springy noodles are topped with crisp bok choy and a generous pour of house-made chili oil, bringing a smoky, spicy finish that transforms the dish.

Lanzhou currently has two locations: 207 E. 26th St. in Kips Bay and 76 Mott Street in Chinatown. Experience Lanzhous’s finest flavors, crafted by hand and rooted in tradition. Right here in NYC. Stop by and enjoy a meal—tell them Kylo sent you!