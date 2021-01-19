Last chance to Kickstart your business with amNY Top NYC Workplaces | amNewYork

There’s still time to nominate your business for the first-ever amNY Top NYC Workplaces competition before the deadline of Jan. 22, 2021.

That’s good news if you own a business in the five boroughs of New York City with 50 or more employees. You’re eligible to nominate yourself, and your employees can too.

Has your workplace successfully embraced the challenges of going remote? Has communication improved? Are employees feeling valued and more productive? Workplaces will be evaluated by their employees using a short 24-question survey.

Energage, our research partner, conducts Top Workplaces surveys in more than 50 markets and has surveyed more than 22 million employees at more than 66,000 organizations.

The survey provides detailed feedback that companies can use to improve their organizations, and the insights we collect will prove helpful to all businesses, regardless of worker headcount. We’ll highlight some of the more innovative ideas and exceptional outcomes.

Good luck!