Police tape. Photo Credit: Getty Images / Yana Paskova

An 8-month-old boy was found dead in his Bronx apartment on Tuesday, police said.

Authorities said that they responded to 1175 E. Tremont Ave. just after 1 p.m. and took the baby, identified as Lavelle Langley, to Jacobi Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police said that there were no apparent signs of trauma.

The medical examiner will investigate the child’s cause of death.