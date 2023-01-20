Mental health legislation to be introduced, one year after Michelle Go fatally pushed in NYC subway

Just a little over a year since Michelle Alyssa Go was tragically pushed to her death by a mentally ill man at the Times Square subway station, Rep. Dan Goldman (NY-10) said he plans to introduce legislation that would expand access to psychiatric care.

Goldman announced Thursday that he was introducing the bill, called the Michelle Alyssa Go Act, at the Greenburger Center for Social and Criminal Justice in Manhattan. The bill is currently being finalized.

The Michelle Alyssa Go Act takes aim at a Medicaid exclusion, known as the Institution for Mental Diseases, which prohibits Medicaid from covering long-term stays for patients aged 21 to 64 who are receiving mental health or substance abuse treatment in a facility with more than 16 beds. The bill would repeal that exclusion and incentivize mental healthcare institutions to free up space for people with severe mental illnesses.

He was joined by Congressman Jerry Nadler, Assemblymember Grace Lee (D-65), representatives from the National Alliance on Mental Illness of New York City, the Treatment Advocacy Center, and Councilmembers Erik Bottcher, Carlina Rivera, and Keith Powers.

Former Congressmember Carolyn Maloney was also present at Thursday’s announcement. She introduced the bill in the last Congress. Goldman will introduce it in this session.