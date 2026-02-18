Lent begins in NYC as Archbishop Ronald Hicks celebrates his first Ash Wednesday Mass at St. Patrick’s Cathedral

New Yorkers filled the pews of St. Patrick’s Cathedral as Archbishop Ronald Hicks gave his first Ash Wednesday Mass, marking the first day of the Lenten season.

Many of New York’s 2.8 million Catholics lined up to receive ashes on their foreheads, a symbolic act acknowledging that one day they will return to ashes. It also marks the 40-day period leading up to Easter, which celebrates the resurrection of Jesus Christ and symbolizes renewal and rebirth.

Archbishop Hicks led the congregation in prayer and distributed the ashes to the faithful. In his homily, he reflected on the meaning of Lent and its key practices of prayer and sacrifice in the name of God.

“What Jesus is inviting us to do is no matter what you decide to do for Lent, why you’re doing it is to renew and strengthen your relationship with the Lord and try to help keep God in the center of our lives,” Hicks said.

He also encouraged New Yorkers to donate food items during Lent to local food pantries or churches, or to Catholic Charities.

“Do something to help those who are hungry and help those who are poor,” he said. “It’s a good piece of advice, something that someone might embrace for Lent.”

The Archbishop also read a message from Pope Leo XIV urging people to refrain from using harmful words.

“Let us begin by disarming our language. Avoiding harsh words and rash judgments, refraining from slander, and speaking ill of those who are not present,” Hicks read in part. “They cannot defend themselves. Instead, he said, let us try to measure our words and cultivate kindness and respect in our families, among our friends, at work, on social media, in political debates and in Christian communities.”

Easter Sunday this year is on April 5. Many Catholics choose to give up something that they enjoy, such as sweets, throughout the Lenten season as a form of self-discipline and spiritual reflection.