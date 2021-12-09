BREAKING: AG James drops out of governor’s race, running for re-election instead

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

State Attorney General Letitia James has dropped out of the governor’s race Thursday, Dec. 9, in a surprise move that came just a little over a month since she officially launched her bid for the state’s top office.

In a statement, the state’s top prosecutor said she will run for re-election next year in order to continue several important investigations.

“I have come to the conclusion that I must continue my work as attorney general,” James said. “There are a number of important investigations and cases that are underway, and I intend to finish the job. I am running for re-election to complete the work New Yorkers elected me to do.”

The announcement came after the Washington Post reported that James plans to subpoena former President Donald Trump in a civil fraud investigation into business practices.

A James spokesperson declined to comment on those reports.

James launched her campaign for governor on Oct. 29 and was the leading contender against incumbent Kathy Hochul in a field for the Democratic nomination that also includes Public Advocate Jumaane Williams and Long Island Rep. Tom Suozzi.

Mayor Bill de Blasio is also expected to throw his hat in the ring.

Hochul consistently gained the most support in recent polls, such as a Tuesday Siena College Poll that found 36% of Democrats said they would vote for her, double the 18% that James got.

James’s decision to run to keep her current seat disrupts an already crowded field of candidates vying to replace her as AG.