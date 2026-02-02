LGBTQ leaders, candidates join Stonewall Democratic Club of NYC’s 40th anniversary party

Elected officials, political leaders, and candidates vying for political office joined Stonewall Democratic Club of New York City’s 40th anniversary party on Jan. 29 at Housing Works Bookstore in SoHo.

The citywide LGBTQ political club honored the work of Brad Hoylman-Sigal, who recently took office as the first out Manhattan borough president; Mateo Guerrero, who is the trans justice and leadership director at Make the Road New York; and Nadia Swanson, the director of advocacy and global programs at the Ali Forney Center.

“We are living through dark times,” Stonewall’s president, Gabriel Lewenstein, said in a written statement. “But in the 40 years of the Stonewall Democratic Club of New York City, we have won victory after victory — and in dark times, we do not give up. In the years ahead, we are going to fight to win back the House and the Senate, we’re going to work with our new mayor to ensure LGBTQ people are defended from federal attacks, and we are going to lift up trans leaders and ensure they have the resources they need to be safe.”

The event was well attended among political leaders seeking congressional bids. Contestants in the 12th District included Assemblymember Micah Lasher, Alex Bores, Alan Pardee, Laura Dunn, Nina Schwalbe, and Matthew Shurka. Brooklyn Borough President Antonio Reynoso, running for Congress in the Seventh District, was also on hand, along with Michael Blake, who is running in the 15th District.

Congressmembers Jerrold Nadler and Grace Meng were also in attendance, along with Lieutenant Governor Antonio Delgado, State Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli, City Council Speaker Julie Menin, and out Councilmember Justin Sanchez, who previously served as Stonewall’s president. Out Assemblymembers Tony Simone and Jessica González-Rojas were in attendance, as well.

See some photos from the event below: