Liberty’s Charles a daily double-double

Tina Charles, the Liberty’s 6-3 center, is reaching new heights in the WNBA record book.

The Jamaica, Queens, native recorded her 100th career double-double in the Liberty’s 73-64 win over the Atlanta Dream on Sunday, picking up 13 points and 12 rebounds.

At just 26 years old, Charles has the second-most double-doubles in WNBA history behind Hall of Famer Lisa Leslie, who holds the all-time mark of 157 double-doubles in her 12-year career.

In her sixth WNBA season, Charles tops the Liberty in points per game (14.3), rebounds per game (8.9) and assists per game (3.1). Sunday’s effort was the third double-double of the season for the 2012 MVP award winner, who immediately established herself as one of the most dominating post players in the league since being drafted first overall by the Connecticut Sun in 2010.

For her career, the former UConn standout is averaging 17.2 points and 10.5 rebounds. She averages about 19 double-doubles per season, which at her current pace would allow her to surpass Leslie’s record during the 2018 season.

Charles is attempting to lead her hometown team to its first Eastern Conference playoff birth since 2012. The Liberty (4-3) are set to return to action Friday on the road against the Tulsa Shock (6-1).