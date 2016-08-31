LIE car crash near Maurice Avenue in Queens kills multiple people, NYPD said

The initial crash was between two vehicles, police said.

Three people died in a multi-vehicle crash on the Long Island Expressway in Queens near Maurice Avenue early Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2016. Photo Credit: AFP / Getty Images / Nelson Almeida

Three people are dead and 11 are injured after multiple vehicles crashed on the Long Island Expressway in Queens Wednesday morning, police said.

The initial crash occurred when the 25-year-old driver of a black Infiniti sedan lost control and hit a barrier on the lower level near Maurice Avenue around 4:20 a.m., police said. The car split in half, and the front portion landed in the left lane, police said. An Acura TL then hit the front portion of the Infiniti sedan, they said.

The driver of the sedan, Michael Fabre of Oakland Gardens, New York, and two passengers were ejected from the car and pronounced dead at the scene, police said. The passengers were identified as Giovanny Sanchez, 24, of Brentwood in Long Island, and Christina Formato, 24, of Franklin Square, also in Long Island. The two other passengers in the sedan were taken to Elmhurst Hospital, police said. One was listed in critical condition, cops said. The driver of the Acura had minor injuries.

A Kenworth dump truck, attempting to avoid the accident, then collided with five other vehicles, police said.

A total of 11 people were injured in the collisions, cops said.

Eastbound lanes between the 48th Street and Maurice Avenue exits were closed following the accident. Police said lanes began to reopen by 7 a.m. All lanes reopened by 9 a.m.