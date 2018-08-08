LATEST PAPER
Lightning strikes 3 men in Queens, NYPD says

Two of the men were struck in Flushing Meadows Corona Park, while the third was hit in South Jamaica, police said.

Storm clouds swirl over Manhattan on Tuesday. In

Storm clouds swirl over Manhattan on Tuesday. In Queens, three men were struck by lightning during the severe weather. Photo Credit: Craig Ruttle

By Nicole Brown nicole.brown@amny.com
Three men were struck by lightning in Queens Tuesday night, police said.

Two of the men, ages 30 and 42, were struck while playing soccer at Flushing Meadows Corona Park at about 7:30 p.m.

Both were taken to area hospitals, where the younger man was initially listed in critical condition. They were both stable as of Wednesday morning, an NYPD spokesman said.

The third man, who is 33 years old, was hit near the intersection of Baisley Boulevard and 155th Street in South Jamaica at about 8:15 p.m., cops said.

He was taken to Jamaica Hospital Medical Center in stable condition.

