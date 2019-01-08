Lin-Manuel Miranda, ‘Hamilton’ alums help Drama Book Shop extend its run

The beloved Drama Book Shop will close its doors — but will soon find a new home, thanks to playwright Lin-Manuel Miranda and friends.

Miranda has joined with two "Hamilton" alums, director Thomas Kail and producer Jeffrey Seller, as well as Broadway producer James L. Nederlander to purchase the iconic Theater District bookstore and relocate it.

The bookstore was facing a steep rent hike to $30,000 per month from about $18,000 per month, according to the Mayor’s Office of Media and Entertainment. The store’s owners said at the time that they wanted to find a new space when their lease came up at the end of January.

People check out books at the Drama Book Shop on West 40th Street on Oct. 12, 2018. Photo Credit: Craig Ruttle

But it wasn’t the first time the store, which has served as a workspace and hosts readings and signings, has had to move: a previous rent hike in 2001 forced the shop to relocate from its West 48th Street location to its current space on West 40th Street.

On Tuesday, the famed shop got a reprieve — with Miranda at its helm. The shop is expected to reopen in the fall at a new Theater District location.

"As a teen, I went to the @dramabookshop on 47th. Spent hours reading plays. Felt made for me, a place to go," Miranda tweeted on Tuesday morning. "In 2002, I met with Tommy Kail in the Drama Book Shop. It gave us a place to go. Proud to be part of this next chapter. A place for you to go."

Kail said his first directing experiences were in the basement of the Drama Book Shop, adding in a statement he "had a small theater company that was in residence there for five years. I was lucky enough to be there the day the shop opened on 40th Street on December 3, 2001, and I am delighted to be part of this group that will ensure the Drama Book Shop lives on.”