Linda May Han Oh performed at the Village Vanguard.

Grammy Award-winning bassist and composer Linda May Han Oh recently performed at Village Vanguard as part of her five-day tour at the venue.

On June 25, Oh performed alongside Jazz trumpet player Ambrose Akinmusire and Drummer Tyshawn Sorey, and have played together for many years. To the surprise of the crowd, the trio played songs from their upcoming album “Strange Heavens.”

“It is a crazy time we are living in right now. It is always a privilege to play here,” said Oh.

Oh worked her magic on the bass strumming at her command. The crowd gave the group a standing ovation at the end of her performance.

The Village Vanguard has been around since 1935. It was originally started as a poetry hangout by Max Gordon, according to owner and daughter Debrah Gordon.

The Vanguard is open Tuesday through Sunday. For more information, visit villagevanguard.com.