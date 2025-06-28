Quantcast
Music

PHOTOS: Bassist Linda May Han Oh takes the stage at Village Vanguard

By Posted on
Linda May Han Oh performed at the Village Vanguard.
Photo by Lloyd Mitchell

Grammy Award-winning bassist and composer Linda May Han Oh recently performed at Village Vanguard as part of her five-day tour at the venue.

On June 25, Oh performed alongside Jazz trumpet player Ambrose Akinmusire and Drummer Tyshawn Sorey, and have played together for many years. To the surprise of the crowd, the trio played songs from their upcoming album “Strange Heavens.” 

“It is a crazy time we are living in right now. It is always a privilege to play here,” said Oh.

Jazz trumpet player Ambrose Akinmusire plays with Bassist LINDA MAY HAN OH and Drummer Tyshawn Sorey at Village Vanguard on Wednesday, June 25.
Jazz trumpet player Ambrose Akinmusire plays with Bassist LINDA MAY HAN OH and Drummer Tyshawn Sorey at Village Vanguard on Wednesday, June 25.Photo by Lloyd Mitchell
Linda May Han Oh performed at the Village Vanguard.Photo by Lloyd Mitchell
Linda May Han Oh performed at the Village Vanguard.Photo by Lloyd Mitchell

Oh worked her magic on the bass strumming at her command. The crowd gave the group a standing ovation at the end of her performance.

The Village Vanguard has been around since 1935. It was originally started as a poetry hangout by Max Gordon, according to owner and daughter Debrah Gordon.

 The Vanguard is open Tuesday through Sunday. For more information, visit villagevanguard.com.

People at Village Vanguard.Photo by Lloyd Mitchell
Jazz trumpet player Ambrose Akinmusire plays with Bassist LINDA MAY HAN OH and Drummer Tyshawn Sorey at Village Vanguard on Wednesday, June 25.Photo by Lloyd Mitchell
Photo by Lloyd Mitchell
Bassist Linda May Han Oh performs at Village Vanguard on Wednesday, June 25.
Bassist Linda May Han Oh performs at Village Vanguard on Wednesday, June 25.Photo by Lloyd Mitchell
Photo by Lloyd Mitchell

