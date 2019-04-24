LATEST PAPER
Man throws bricks at dozens of LinkNYC kiosks in Manhattan, NYPD says

The 42 kiosks were located primarily in the West Village and Chelsea.

A man threw bricks at more than 40 LinkNYC kiosks in Manhattan, police said. Photo Credit: NYPD

By Nicole Brown nicole.brown@amny.com @ncb417
Print

A man was caught on surveillance cameras throwing bricks and other objects at more than 40 LinkNYC kiosks throughout Manhattan, police said. 

The man damaged the kiosks between April 16 and April 23, cops said. The NYPD released video of one of the incidents Tuesday night in hopes of identifying the suspect. 

The LinkNYC program, which launched in 2016, replaces payphones with kiosks that provide free Wi-Fi, phone calls, USB charging ports and a tablet with access to maps and city services. There are currently 1,786 active kiosks across the city, according to the LinkNYC website.

Web browsing was disabled on the kiosks months after the launch after a number of complaints about people watching inappropriate content.

The program also came under scrutiny for its privacy policy in 2017 after the NYCLU raised concerns. The company behind the kiosks, City Bridge, updated its policy in March 2017.

Nicole Brown is the Internet News Manager at amNY.com, covering local news since 2016. She has written for MSNBC.com and was editor-in-chief of NYU’s Washington Square News.

