A man was caught on surveillance cameras throwing bricks and other objects at more than 40 LinkNYC kiosks throughout Manhattan, police said.

The man damaged the kiosks between April 16 and April 23, cops said. The NYPD released video of one of the incidents Tuesday night in hopes of identifying the suspect.

The 42 kiosks were located primarily in the West Village and Chelsea.

The LinkNYC program, which launched in 2016, replaces payphones with kiosks that provide free Wi-Fi, phone calls, USB charging ports and a tablet with access to maps and city services. There are currently 1,786 active kiosks across the city, according to the LinkNYC website.

Web browsing was disabled on the kiosks months after the launch after a number of complaints about people watching inappropriate content.

The program also came under scrutiny for its privacy policy in 2017 after the NYCLU raised concerns. The company behind the kiosks, City Bridge, updated its policy in March 2017.