LinkNYC Wi-Fi kiosks arrive in New Dorp, Staten Island

New Dorp, Staten Island is the latest neighborhood to get LinkNYC kiosks. The city aims to install 7,500 kiosks over the next few years. Photo Credit: Linda Rosier

LinkNYC is officially everywhere.

The city installed two Link Wi-Fi kiosks in the New Dorp neighborhood of Staten Island Tuesday, one at New Dorp Lane and 10th Street and another a few blocks east at New Dorp Lane and Hylan Boulevard. With these additions, there is now at least one Link kiosk in every borough.

Approximately 482 units have gone up since last February’s launch. The program has provided fast free internet access to over 850,000, according to the city. It aims to install 7,500 kiosks over the next few years.

The kiosks are constructed and maintained by CityBridge, a group of communication tech companies including Google.