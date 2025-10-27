Service on the Long Island Rail Road (LIRR) Main Line will be disrupted during a weekend in November so the MTA can perform infrastructure work, the agency said on Monday — impacting the primary rail service between New York City and Nassau and Suffolk Counties.

LIRR crews will perform signal upgrade work on the Main Line from 12:15 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 8, to 2:15 a.m. Monday, Nov. 10.

The agency said the work will require major service adjustments on the Main Line, resulting in service changes on the Oyster Bay, Port Jefferson and Ronkonkoma Branches, and schedule adjustments on the commuter rail’s other branches.

The Carle Place, Westbury and Bethpage stations will be closed.

What to expect during the LIRR service disruptions

Port Jefferson/Huntington Branch

Buses will replace trains between Mineola and Huntington with trains operating in two sections: Half-hourly between Penn Station and Mineola; and every two hours between Huntington and Port Jefferson

Buses will run every hour between Mineola and Huntington, stopping at Hicksville, Syosset and Cold Spring Harbor only.

For service to or from Carle Place and Westbury, the MTA recommends taking the NICE N22 bus, which stops near those stations and accepts LIRR tickets. Limited overnight shuttle bus service will be available.

The final trains to run on Friday night are the 11:23 p.m. from Penn Station and the 11:52 p.m. train from Huntington. Normal service is scheduled to resume with the 1:58 a.m. train from Penn Station and the 3:53 a.m. train from Huntington on Monday morning.

Ronkonkoma Branch

Ronkonkoma Branch trains will run every two hours and reroute via the Central Branch between Jamaica and Farmingdale. Trains will change direction twice but not make stops at any stations. There will be no train or bus service at Bethpage. The MTA recommends using the Farmingdale or Seaford stations instead. If possible, commuters should use the Babylon or Montauk branches instead, per the MTA.

The last trains to run normally on Friday night are the 11:37 p.m. train from Penn Station and the 11:54 p.m. train from Ronkonkoma. Normal service resumes with the 2:15 a.m. train from Penn Station and the 4:12 a.m. train from Ronkonkoma on Monday morning.

More information about service changes is available at mta.info or on the MTA app.