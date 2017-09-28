Little Caribbean in Flatbush hopes to become the next New York staple

An area in Brooklyn along the eastern edge of Prospect Park has been officially named “Little Caribbean” in an effort to spawn jobs and an appreciation for Caribbean culture. Photo Credit: Anthony Lanzilote

Flatbush and the surrounding area were rechristened Thursday, putting a focus on the neighborhood’s rich Caribbean community and history.

Local leaders say they hope the new moniker “Little Caribbean” will bring a sense of appreciation from both city visitors and tourists from around the world.

Shelley Worrell, founder of the advocacy group CARIBBEING, which spearheaded the community designation effort, noted the value of designating the area and creating the next staple New York neighborhood.

“The initiative is made to create job opportunities and share Caribbean culture,” she said.

Flags and posters will be displayed throughout the neighborhood, Worrell said, reminding visitors that they are in “Little Caribbean,” and urging them to check out the local restaurants and shops.

The designation and promotion was made in conjunction with the office of Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams and Brooklyn businesses.

Adams said the area has the highest number of residents from the West Indies and the Caribbean outside of the actual islands themselves, and the various groups have made an important contribution to the borough.

“Not only does it promote tourism . . . but it also focuses on local history,” he said of the designation.

Worrell said there also will be plenty of events to promote the neighborhood’s Caribbean heritage, such as a food crawl this Sunday, walking tours on subsequent weekends, and a rum-tasting event in November.

“We’re intending to be a model for other cities,” she said.

Little Caribbean’s boundaries are Flatbush Avenue from Empire to Nostrand avenues, Church Avenue from Ocean to New York avenues, and Nostrand Avenue from Empire to Flatbush avenues.

CORRECTION: The original version of this article stated that NYC & Company participated in the Little Caribbean promotion. The city’s official marketing, tourism and partnership organization was not involved.