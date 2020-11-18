Live music comes back to New York City through livestreamed rooftop shows this Friday | amNewYork

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Live music is returning to New York City’s rooftops for a one-of-a-kind livestream show.

On Nov. 20, Rolling Stone and Vuse are teaming up to host a series of rooftop concerts that will take place in Manhattan, Brooklyn and Queens to celebrate the local music scene. Hosted by SNL’s Chloe Fineman, three music acts — Cold War Kids, Elle King, and Oddisee — will play their sets from rooftops in these boroughs and the performances will be livestreamed online.

The performances are hosted in partnership with Sweet Relief Musicians Fund and Musicians Foundation.

“Live music is the heart of New York City, and we couldn’t think of a better way to safely bring music back to New York than to stream live shows from some incredible rooftops in three of the City’s boroughs for adult fans to enjoy from the safety of their homes,” said Gus Wenner, President and COO of Rolling Stone. “Special thanks to Vuse for helping us make this happen, and for their support of not only the local music scene in New York, but the national music scene, through Sweet Relief and Musicians Foundation.”

Cold War Kids are currently finishing a four-night virtual tour and recently released the second installment of their New Age Norms trilogy, featuring the standout single “Who’s Gonna Love Me Now?” Multi-platinum and award-winning recording artist Elle King has enjoyed over 1.2 billion streams worldwide, and her collaboration on the hit single “Fooled Around and Fell in Love” with Miranda Lambert, Maren Morris, Ashley McBryde, Tenille Townes and Caylee Hammack won the 2020 ACM Award for “Music Event of The Year.” Oddisee, who hails from Washington DC, will perform his unique blend of jazz, funk, go-go and hip hop.

In addition to bringing music back to New York City, Vuse will provide a combined $100,000 donation to the Sweet Relief Musicians Fund and the Musicians Foundation, to support the music community as they push through these trying times. Vuse also is offering exclusive Rooftop Sessions merchandise to age-verified adult (age 21+) vapor consumers on its website — a portion of the proceeds will be donated to these organizations.

“We’re excited to inspire creativity and expression of the human spirit by sharing one of our passions – music – with adults who may have missed live concerts this year and who want to give back to the music community,” said Leila Medeiros, Senior Vice President Vapor. “Our adult vapor consumers are looking for inspirational experiences and this is another example of Vuse delivering moments that speak to their enthusiasm.”

For more information on #RooftopSessionsUS or to watch the livestream on Nov. 20, visit www.rollingstone.com/rooftopsessions.