Long Island City car crash kills man, injures teen, cops say

A Queens man was killed and a teenage girl was critically injured Saturday morning after he blew a red light and collided with a tractor trailer at a Long Island City intersection, police said.

Steven Narvaez, 28, of Woodside, was driving his Toyota Corolla west on Skillman Avenue just before 6 a.m. when he collided with the back end of the tractor trailer, which was heading north on Queens Boulevard, police said. The Corolla became wedged under the truck during the crash, they said.

Narvaez suffered severe body trauma and was pronounced dead at the scene, according to cops. His 17-year-old female passenger suffered body trauma as well, and was rushed to Elmhurst Hospital Center in critical condition.

Police said they believe based on a preliminary investigation that the truck driver, who remained on the scene following the crash, had the right of way at the intersection.

So far no arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.