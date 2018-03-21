LATEST PAPER
38° Good Afternoon
38° Good Afternoon
News

Cops find dog lost near Brooklyn subway station during snowstorm, help find owner

The owner was located via the dog's microchip, according to Hope Animal Hospital.

A dog was found by transit police officers

A dog was found by transit police officers near a Brooklyn subway station during a snowstorm on Wednesday. Photo Credit: NYPD Transit Bureau

By Lauren Cook lauren.cook@amny.com
Print

A dog that got lost in the snowstorm Wednesday morning was reunited with his owner thanks to the help of the NYPD Transit Bureau.

The adorable pup was found by transit officers wandering alone near the Hoyt-Schermerhorn subway station in Brooklyn just before 8:25 a.m., according to an NYPD Transit tweet.

“Anyone recognize this pup?” the tweet asked.

The dog was taken to Hope Animal Hospital on nearby Atlantic Avenue and the owner was located via the pup’s microchip, according to police and the animal hospital.

The NYPD Transit Bureau later tweeted that the pup and his owner had been reunited.

"Thank you all for sharing," the transit bureau tweeted.

By Lauren Cook lauren.cook@amny.com

News photos & videos

President Donald Trump recently tweeted about his legal Trump's tweets, explained
Miley Cyrus, Amy Schumer and other celebrities joined Celebrities joining in on political protests
Cuomo addresses Nixon's run for governor
Barron Trump turned 12 on Tuesday. Get to know Barron Trump, the president's 5th child
The Second Avenue subway is only one-quarter of What to know about the Second Avenue subway
President Donald Trump has five children, Donald Jr., Trump's family tree: Who's who