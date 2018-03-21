News Cops find dog lost near Brooklyn subway station during snowstorm, help find owner The owner was located via the dog's microchip, according to Hope Animal Hospital. A dog was found by transit police officers near a Brooklyn subway station during a snowstorm on Wednesday. Photo Credit: NYPD Transit Bureau By Lauren Cook lauren.cook@amny.com Updated March 21, 2018 4:36 PM Print Share fbShare Tweet gShare Email A dog that got lost in the snowstorm Wednesday morning was reunited with his owner thanks to the help of the NYPD Transit Bureau. The adorable pup was found by transit officers wandering alone near the Hoyt-Schermerhorn subway station in Brooklyn just before 8:25 a.m., according to an NYPD Transit tweet. “Anyone recognize this pup?” the tweet asked. The dog was taken to Hope Animal Hospital on nearby Atlantic Avenue and the owner was located via the pup’s microchip, according to police and the animal hospital. The NYPD Transit Bureau later tweeted that the pup and his owner had been reunited. "Thank you all for sharing," the transit bureau tweeted. By Lauren Cook lauren.cook@amny.com Share on Facebook Share on Twitter More on this topic Nor'easter blankets city in snowParts of Queens and Staten Island saw around 14 inches of snow, the NWS said. Comments Comments section is temporarily on hold. Here’s why.