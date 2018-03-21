A dog that got lost in the snowstorm Wednesday morning was reunited with his owner thanks to the help of the NYPD Transit Bureau.

The adorable pup was found by transit officers wandering alone near the Hoyt-Schermerhorn subway station in Brooklyn just before 8:25 a.m., according to an NYPD Transit tweet.

“Anyone recognize this pup?” the tweet asked.

Thank you all for sharing - this pup has been reunited with his owner! https://t.co/Chz7i8Wj48 — NYPD Transit (@NYPDTransit) March 21, 2018

The dog was taken to Hope Animal Hospital on nearby Atlantic Avenue and the owner was located via the pup’s microchip, according to police and the animal hospital.

The NYPD Transit Bureau later tweeted that the pup and his owner had been reunited.

"Thank you all for sharing," the transit bureau tweeted.