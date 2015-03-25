Jets jersey-wearing boys in St. Patrick’s day bar fight turn themselves in

A trio of Jets jersey-wearing St. Patrick’s Day revelers were charged with assault Wednesday for a midtown bar fight hours after the parade on March 17, police said.

Louis Rezzonico, 21, Perry-Michael Rezzonico, 17, and Nelphy Peralta-Reyes, 17, are accused of picking a fight with two 17-year-old boys inside O’Brien’s Irish Pub and Restaurant on 46th Street.

They turned themselves in to police, and were awaiting arraignment Wednesday evening. They could not be reached for comment.

The suspects, from New Jersey, allegedly punched the two boys and hit them with bottles in front of the bar. The three then walked away, with one leading the march while the other two followed, one man swinging an arm around the other. The victims were taken to Bellevue Hospital Center with facial fractures and other injuries.