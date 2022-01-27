Louisiana sports betting apps offer last chance at early sign up bonuses

Louisiana sports betting apps will go live Friday morning in time for the NFL Conference Championship Games this weekend. The launch of the state’s online sports betting program has been in the works for over a year and now arrives during a torrid run of action leading up to Super Bowl 56 next month.

As the top LA sports betting apps work to bring during new players in the first days of operation, new players can now collect pre-registration bonuses by signing up ahead of the go-live period Friday. That means Thursday marks the final opportunity to take advantage of such early sign up bonuses and promos. Below, let’s look at what’s offered by some of the top apps both before and after launch.

Louisiana Sports Betting Apps Offer Early Sign Up Promos

Right now, there are four Louisiana online sports betting apps offering prospective bettors the opportunity to cash in on early sign up bonuses. Many states, including recently-launched NY sports betting, have offered similar incentives for those who sign up in advance.

FanDuel Louisiana

The FanDuel Louisiana app provides players with the ability to lock in a $100 pre-registration bonus. When the app goes live, players will be able to take advantage of special NFL Conference Championship Game odds and risk-free bets, offers that are currently live in other states. Get in now to use an additional $100 in free bets with a pick between one of the two new player bonuses.

Click here to get the FanDuel Louisiana pre-registration bonus that dishes out a $100 early sign up special.

Caesars Sportsbook Louisiana

Caesars Sportsbook Louisiana will offer the most aggressive bonuses for new players, which follows patterns in other current legal states. Those who sign up now can get a $300 bonus to use when the app launches Friday. Then, when it goes live, players can get a full deposit match, up to $3,000. That means players can begin with up to $3,300 in bonuses at launch. This special was immensely popular in the NY market, and that trends figures to play out with what figures to be a top Louisiana sports betting app.

Click here to get started with Caesars Sportsbook Louisiana and grab a $300 pre-launch bonus.

DraftKings Louisiana

Similarly, DraftKings Louisiana also provides new players with a $100 pre-registration offer. At launch, players will be able to access 56-1 odds on the 49ers-Rams and Chiefs-Bengals games. Also available at launch will be a deposit bonus of up to $1,000. This bonus returns a 20% add on to the initial deposit amount. DraftKings has been a leader in every other legal online sports betting state, and it’s a virtual certainty it becomes a leading LA betting app.

Click here to get the DraftKings LA pre-registration bonus.

BetMGM Louisiana

The final Louisiana sports betting app early registration bonus comes at BetMGM LA. The app will offer a $200 flat sign up bonus at launch which can then be used to make bets when the app goes live. There will be no addition new user promo to pair with this $200 bonus, so this is the best opportunity to register without the need to make large deposits.

Click here to lock in a $200 registration bonus special with the BetMGM LA app.