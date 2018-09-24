‘Love Your Block’ grant will assist volunteers throughout the five boroughs

25 community groups can win grants and city help to beautify their neighborhoods.

Applications are sought for the “Love Your Block” program, in which volunteer groups can win grants for community projects. Photo Credit: Ed Reed / Mayoral Photography Office

Do you love your neighborhood and want to affect change? You may have the opportunity to win some support.

The New York City Service and Citizens Committee is encouraging resident-led volunteer groups across all five boroughs to apply for the 2019 “Love Your Block” initiative.

The initiative is looking for groups to submit project proposals that engage local volunteers to address community concerns and make changes to transform and beautify their neighborhoods.

A total of 25 groups will be selected as winners and rewarded a $1,000 grant, project management support and city agency services to improve their neighborhood.

Mayor Bill de Blasio said the program is about partnering with residents and giving them the support and resources to become neighborhood change agents.

“Building a healthier democracy means engaging our residents in opportunities to make a difference in the life of their community,” de Blasio said. “I encourage every resident-led group to apply and propose community solutions that will help us continue to build thriving neighborhoods.”

NYC Chief Service Officer Paula Gavin stated volunteerism is a catalyst for civic engagement in New York City.

“‘Love Your Block’ supports residents to engage their neighbors and address local needs through service,” Gavin said. “Over the last 10 years, the program has helped over 260 groups improve over 400 public spaces and city blocks.”

“(‘Love Your Block’) should serve as a model for every New Yorker on every block to get to know your neighbors and to join them in making your block the envy of every New Yorker,” said Peter Kostmayer, Citizen’s Committee for NYC executive director.

To be qualified, groups must be volunteer-led, without a paid staff and must demonstrate the ability to mobilize a minimum of 20 volunteers. Groups must work with two out of the four city agency partners for services. Projects must also help address a shared community need, such as tree planting, graffiti removal, speed bumps.

In addition to a $1,000 grant and project planning assistance, “Love Your Block” winners will receive its services from the Department of Environmental Protection, Department of Parks and Recreation, Department of Sanitation and the Department of Transportation. City agency services include pest control and removal, tree stewardship workshops, graffiti removal, repair of and installation of street signs and street lights, traffic safety surveys and installation of bicycle racks, speed bumps and more.

For more information and to apply, click here. The application is open through Wednesday, Nov. 7.