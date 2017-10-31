Eight people are dead after a white pickup truck drove onto the bike path along the West Side Highway in Lower Manhattan on Tuesday, Oct. 31, 2017, Mayor Bill de Blasio said.

The driver then got out of the truck and brandished what later turned out to be a pellet and paintgun, Police Commissioner James O'Neill said. The suspect, a 29-year-old man, was shot by police and taken into custody.

The "act of terror," as de Blasio called it, drove onto the path a few blocks north of Chambers Street around 3 p.m., police said. Here, photos from the scene.