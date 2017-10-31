Eight people are dead after a white pickup truck drove onto the bike path along the West Side Highway in Lower Manhattan on Tuesday, Oct. 31, 2017, Mayor Bill de Blasio said.

The driver then got out of the truck and brandished what later turned out to be a pellet and paintgun, Police Commissioner James O'Neill said. The suspect, a 29-year-old man, was shot by police and taken into custody.

The "act of terror," as de Blasio called it, drove onto the path a few blocks north of Chambers Street around 3 p.m., police said. Here, photos from the scene.

Police surround a badly damaged Home Depot truck
Police surround a badly damaged Home Depot truck in Lower Manhattan on Tuesday, Oct. 31, 2017. (Credit: Louis Lanzano)
Police officers arrive at the scene following what
Police officers arrive at the scene following what Mayor Bill de Blasio has called an "act of terror" on Oct. 31, 2017. (Credit: AFP / Getty Images / Don Emmert)
A young girl reacts as police officers block
A young girl reacts as police officers block an area following anincident in Lower Manhattan on Oct. 31, 2017. (Credit: AFP /Getty Images / Don Emmert)

Police direct people away from the scene of
Police direct people away from the scene of a truck plowing onto a bike path in Lower Manhattan on Oct. 31, 2017. (Credit: Getty Images / Andy Kiss)
Investigators inspect a truck following what Mayor Bill
Investigators inspect a truck following what Mayor Bill de Blasio called an "act of terror" on Oct. 31, 2017. (Credit: AFP/Getty Images / DON EMMERT)
New York City officials said a pickup truck
New York City officials said a pickup truck drove down a bike path next to the Hudson River inLower Manhattan, striking multiple people, on Tuesday, Oct. 31, 2017. (Credit: New York Daily News / James Keivom)
Lower Manhattan saw police responding to reports of
Lower Manhattan saw police responding to reports of gunfire on Tuesday afternoon. (Credit: Office of the Deputy Commissioner Public Information)
Police investigate what Mayor Bill de Blasio called
Police investigate what Mayor Bill de Blasio called an "act of terror" on Oct. 31, 2017. (Credit: Charles Eckert)

