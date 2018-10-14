Luna Park hosted one of Halloween’s least scary — and cutest — events Sunday as they welcomed furry friends and their owners for its sixth annual Dog Parade and Costume Contest.

New York’s biggest amusement park hosted more than 100 canines who were judged on their costumes. Outifts ranged from the classic — witches, Chewbaccas and Spidermen — to the creative: a UPS delivery worker, a “Fortnite” bush and a French bulldog dressed as a French toast. Judges were tasked with selecting winners for the categories of cutest, mister/miss congeniality, most original and best of show.

Cooper, a Leonberger dressed as the Cowardly Lion, was chosen by the judges as officially the "Cutest." His owner, Lou Damore, 62, of Nassau County, said this is the third time the duo have participated in the costume contest.

“Two years ago, he won the grand prize, he was the Lion King. This costume was a lot less work than the first one. It took me four days to do the other one — but he won prettiest!”

Damore said the experience is enjoyable for both of them.

“I enjoy it! He loves all the other dogs, so, it’s fun,” he said.

Many contestants joined in for the first time. Mikaela Clinton-Andrews, of Queens, dressed her dog Luna as the house from the Disney movie “Up.”

Clinton-Andrews proudly designed and built the costume herself. It was a hit, as she and Luna passed the time waiting for results by posing for pictures with fellow participants.

“I thought it was more original and creative than a store-bought costume,” Clinton-Andrews said. “I think my favorite thing is getting to see all the other dogs in costumes.”

Hundreds of visitors stopped by the stage to not only admire the four-legged stars, but to cast their vote in the Audience Choice category. The “Hot Dog Dudes,” aka mini-dachsunds Jerry and Figgy Jean, ended up taking home the populist prize.

“We have wiener dogs, so it made sense that they would be wieners,” said Jerry and Figgy Jean’s owner Matt Powers, 35, of Brooklyn.

Powers was dressed as a bottle of mustard.

“We’re in Coney Island, home of Nathan’s hot dogs, iconic New York,” Powers added. “It all worked.”