E-hail company Lyft is sharpening its competitive edge: An "All-Access Plan" will be available to everyone in the U.S. by the end of the week, according to lyft.com.

The $299 option, which allows riders to cancel anytime, covers 30 rides per month, with each ride costing up to $15. Riders are responsible for covering the difference for trips that cost more than $15.

"This is the first step toward delivering on our goal of making car ownership optional," the company said on its blog. "And we're constantly looking for more ways to provide passengers with the easiest, most convenient options possible."

Subscriptions last for 30 days, and offer a 5% discount on all additional rides.

Drivers in New York City's e-hail industry have been entangled in heated political and legislative debate. The Taxi & Limousine Commission is moving forward under a new city law to create a first-of-its-kind minimum earning structure for e-hail drivers that it estimates will raise the wage floor by 22.5% — from a net pay average of $14.06 per hour to $17.22 per hour — for a majority of the 80,000 drivers affiliated with Uber, Lyft, Juno and Via. While both Uber and Lyft have generally supported the TLC's wage floor, they've each expressed criticism — along with countless drivers who say the floor is not nearly high enough.