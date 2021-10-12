Lyft to offer discounted rides to New Yorkers attending Making Strides Against Breast Cancer walks this weekend

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

Lyft is partnering with the American Cancer Society to help New Yorkers make strides against breast cancer.

On Oct. 17, the American Cancer Society will host its annual Making Strides Against Breast Cancer walks at multiple New York City locations. To support New Yorkers who are participating this year, Lyft will sponsor transportation to events throughout all five boroughs.

“We could not be happier to partner with the American Cancer Society for this year’s walk to make sure families, cancer survivors and their friends have accessible transportation to support ACS’s mission,” said Ruth Fasoldt, Lyft’s Senior Manager of Public Policy. Events like these speak volumes of what we are capable of when we all come together; we unequivocally support ACS for its continued fight against cancer.”

For over 20 years, Making Strides Against Breast Cancer has brought together communities, companies, and individuals across the country in the fight to end breast cancer. Funds raised during the events, which range from large-scale traditional walks to unique local celebrations, go to support the future of breast cancer research and programs, and ensure all women and men have a fair and just opportunity to prevent, find, treat, and survive breast cancer.

New and existing Lyft users will get 25% off two rides using code ACSWALK2021. Lyft will be sponsoring transportation to the following New York City locations:

Manhattan – Oct. 17 – Central Park Bandshell

Bronx – Oct. 17 – Orchard Beach

– Orchard Beach Queens – Oct. 17 – Flushing Meadows Corona Park

– Flushing Meadows Corona Park Staten Island – Oct. 17 – Midland Beach

“As we look to the road ahead, more determined and more inspired than ever, we are excited to join forces with Lyft,” said Austin DeSavino, Associate Director of Development for the American Cancer Society. “We are grateful to Lyft for being such wonderful partner in our efforts to bring families and friends together for such a momentous occasion to support cancer survivors and their families. Every year, the number of participants grows and partners like Lyft ensure that we are providing access and accommodation to those who need it most.”