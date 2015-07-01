News Macy's cuts ties with Donald Trump after Mexico insults Billionaire Donald Trump announced June 16, 2015 he is running for the Republican presidential nomination. Photo Credit: Getty Images / Jewel Samad By REUTERS July 1, 2015 10:54 AM Print Share fbShare Tweet Email Department store Macy's Inc said on Wednesday that it would end its business relationship with real estate developer and TV personality Donald Trump after his comments insulting Mexicans, including phasing out the Trump line of menswear. "Macy's is a company that stands for diversity and inclusion. We have no tolerance for discrimination in any form," the company said in an emailed statement. "In light of statements made by Donald Trump, which are inconsistent with Macy's values, we have decided to discontinue our business relationship with Mr. Trump." By REUTERS Share on Facebook Share on Twitter More on this topic 7 crazy quotes from Trump's presidential bid speechTrump didn't hold back, that's for sure. "You're Fired!" NBC Universal says to Donald Trump "You're fired" NBC said to Trump, in a way. Comments We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.