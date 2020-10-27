Macy's launches annual Believe campaign to benefit Make-A-Wish | amNewYork

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Spread some holiday cheer this year to children suffering critical illnesses by writing a letter to Santa at Macy’s.

Macy’s is partnering with Make-A-Wish to launch their Believe letter-writing campaign. From now through Dec. 24, for every letter sent to Santa online at macys.com/believe or dropped off in Macy’s stores, Macy’s will donate $1 to Make-A-Wish, up to $1 million to help wishes come true.

This year, money donated will help 5-year-old Kennise, a Brooklyn resident who was diagnosed with leukemia, fulfill her wish to stay in a castle.

“Macy’s Believe campaign showcases the power of a wish and captures the joy of the holiday season by bringing communities together across the country to help grant wishes,” said Sam Di Scipio, Macy’s senior director of corporate communications, giving and volunteerism. “While this year has brought many challenges, especially to Make-A-Wish children and their families, we are proud of the way our teams have reimagined Macy’s Believe campaign to continue to make life shine brighter for those in need.”

This year, Macy’s is offering customers an opportunity to give back during an in-store campaign. From now through Nov. 15, customers can round up their in-store purchases to the nearest dollar amount and donate the change up to 99 cents to benefit Make-A-Wish. Customers can also donate online when shopping on macys.com as well.

Macy’s has donated over $132 million to Make-A-Wish since 2003, including more than $21 million through their annual Believe campaign. As a result, they have helped grant more than 15,500 wishes and impact more than 3.1 million people, including wish kids and their families, volunteers, community groups, medical professionals and more.

“Over the last 17 years, Macy’s has truly embodied the Make-A-Wish mission by helping deliver experiences of joy to thousands of children so they can look forward to tomorrow,” said Richard K. Davis, president and CEO of Make-A-Wish America. “We are extremely grateful for their generosity in continuing to invite communities to bring joy back into the lives of children with critical illnesses through the Believe campaign.”

For more information on ways to donate, visit macys.com/believe.